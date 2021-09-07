New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.42 Million Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.