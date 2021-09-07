New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.79 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

