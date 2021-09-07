New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sonos were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sonos by 366.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,262. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

