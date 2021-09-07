New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 874 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE WTS opened at $169.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.42 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.57 and its 200 day moving average is $137.33.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

