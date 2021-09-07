New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of H.B. Fuller worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth $16,785,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after buying an additional 181,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after buying an additional 67,093 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth $4,181,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 334,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $70.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.80.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $313,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $975,750. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

