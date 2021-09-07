NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.92

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 53.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

