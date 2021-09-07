Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

NXST stock opened at $148.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.46. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

