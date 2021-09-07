NFT (NFT) One Day Volume Tops $120,570.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $7.92 million and $120,570.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00065790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00017707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.23 or 0.00150685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00047165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.80 or 0.00773642 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

