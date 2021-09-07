Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 77,895 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 77,895 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $87,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,154,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.81.

REGN traded down $18.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $660.94. 7,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,439. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $611.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

