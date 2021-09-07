Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 887,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,582,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.29% of StoneCo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,086. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.88. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

STNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

