Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 276,409 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,383,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,409 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises 2.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 4.44% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $548,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRSP. Himension Fund bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,471,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRSP. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,141. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

