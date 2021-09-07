Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 546,308 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,180,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,308 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $171,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Pinterest by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,891 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINS traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.39. 61,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,305,610. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average is $68.86. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $844,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 963,470 shares of company stock worth $68,318,722. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

