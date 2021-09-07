Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 605.98%. The firm had revenue of $84.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $51,127.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,258.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 3.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,661,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 7.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 880,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 12.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

