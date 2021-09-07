Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $169.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.66.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

