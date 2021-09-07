Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,472 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,318 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,337,000 after purchasing an additional 232,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,801,000 after purchasing an additional 141,146 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,519,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,685,000 after purchasing an additional 112,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Barclays assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 137.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $56,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,080. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.