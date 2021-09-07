Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 486.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 23.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 350.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

