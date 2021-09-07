Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,620 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 475.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 450,358 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after buying an additional 279,895 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after buying an additional 256,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after buying an additional 254,094 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of Loews stock opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $59.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.