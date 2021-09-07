Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 21,530 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,530 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

