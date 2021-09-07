Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22,018 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,018 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

