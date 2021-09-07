Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 245,618 shares.The stock last traded at $29.63 and had previously closed at $28.99.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a market cap of $942.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $372,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,140 shares of company stock valued at $937,911. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nkarta by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nkarta by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Nkarta by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 474,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after buying an additional 78,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nkarta by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after buying an additional 98,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nkarta by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

