Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €6.00 by Nord/LB

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €6.00 ($7.06) price target by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.24 ($6.16).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

