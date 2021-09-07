Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,985 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,611 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,635 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,591,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 909.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 913,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,787,000 after acquiring an additional 822,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

