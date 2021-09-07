Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,000 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 58,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

