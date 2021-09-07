Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 143,700 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 143,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,640,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,226,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,400,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1,886.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 953,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 905,263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

