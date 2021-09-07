Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $287.40 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $288.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of -167.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.20.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,288,482. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.52.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.