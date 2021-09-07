Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $59.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

