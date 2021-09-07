Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $104.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.