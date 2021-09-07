Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $302.37

Norcros plc (LON:NXR)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 302.37 ($3.95) and traded as low as GBX 295 ($3.85). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 21,442 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 302.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 289.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30. The company has a market capitalization of £242.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 19,429 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total value of £60,618.48 ($79,198.43).

Norcros Company Profile (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

