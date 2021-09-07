Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Receives $3.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NAT shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NAT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. 2,126,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,259. The company has a market capitalization of $374.07 million, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 187,545 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1,097.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 468,054 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

