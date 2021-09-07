Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) & Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Critical Survey

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) and Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Nordson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nordson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Nordson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey N/A N/A N/A Nordson 13.88% 20.60% 10.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Berkshire Grey and Nordson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nordson 0 2 2 0 2.50

Nordson has a consensus price target of $258.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.99%. Given Nordson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nordson is more favorable than Berkshire Grey.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Nordson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A Nordson $2.12 billion 6.62 $249.54 million $5.48 44.06

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Grey.

Summary

Nordson beats Berkshire Grey on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets. The Advanced Technology Solution segment integrates proprietary product technologies found in progressive stages of a customer’s production processes, such as surface treatment, precisely controlled dispensing of material and post-dispense test and inspection to ensure quality. The company was founded by Eric T. Nord, Evan W. Nord and Walter G. Nord in 1954 and is headquartered in Westlake, OH.

