Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.76 million.Novanta also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

Novanta stock opened at $152.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Novanta has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $156.21.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NOVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

