O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Boosts Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,432 shares during the period. Vontier accounts for approximately 1.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Vontier were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth $3,161,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth $1,356,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth $6,279,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Vontier by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

