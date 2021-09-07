O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys 3,200 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after acquiring an additional 86,963 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 24.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TECK traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 270,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECK. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

