O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.01. 198,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,341. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

