O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $7.25 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 2.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 25,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 97.9% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.43. 97,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.66 and its 200-day moving average is $219.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

