O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 1,700 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,259,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,798,000 after purchasing an additional 337,774 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,658,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,260,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,321,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 70.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,932 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after purchasing an additional 213,158 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BTI traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. 46,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

