O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 534 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 2.2% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $5.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,135. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.14 and its 200-day moving average is $240.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.60.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

