O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

NYSE:DEO traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.95. 4,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

