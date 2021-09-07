Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Objective’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Nick Kingsbury sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$18.10 ($12.93), for a total value of A$1,810,000.00 ($1,292,857.14).

Objective Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology software and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Objective Content Solutions, Objective Keystone, Objective Connect, and Objective Planning Solutions segments.

