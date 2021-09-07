ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.20 million-$204.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.22 million.ON24 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.29.

Shares of ON24 stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. 3,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,611. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 17.71. ON24 has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irwin Federman sold 60,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $1,361,050.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $5,542,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,612 shares of company stock worth $14,498,727.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ON24 by 265,285.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

