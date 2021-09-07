One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Coverage Initiated at Collins Stewart

Collins Stewart started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

NYSE:OLP opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $665.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.43. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 53.78% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $80,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,909. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $243,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,728 shares of company stock worth $411,299 over the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 98,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 12.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth $216,000. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

