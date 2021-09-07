Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.50

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.50 and last traded at $79.29, with a volume of 182916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.80.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.24.
In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,110,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,223.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,645,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 38,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,741,000 after purchasing an additional 306,701 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.
Onto Innovation Company Profile (NYSE:ONTO)
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
