Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.50

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.50 and last traded at $79.29, with a volume of 182916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,110,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,223.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,645,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 38,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,741,000 after purchasing an additional 306,701 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

