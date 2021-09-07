Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Position Lifted by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 63.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $75,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 88.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Open Text stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2209 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

