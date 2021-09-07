Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Director Mark James Barrenechea Sells 124,376 Shares

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 124,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.40, for a total value of C$9,005,071.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,010,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,143,541.28.

OTEX opened at C$68.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of C$47.95 and a 12 month high of C$69.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.67.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

