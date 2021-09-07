Oppenheimer Comments on Hormel Foods Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

HRL opened at $42.81 on Monday. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

