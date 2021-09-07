Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and petrochemical products. Its activities are structured in three production chains: Chlorine-Vinyl Chain, involved in the manufacture of plasticizers and phthalic anhydride; Fluorine Chain, focused on the extraction of fluorspar and its transformation into acid grade, metallurgical grade and hydrofluoric acid; and Integral Solutions, specialized in the production of PVC pipe systems, connections and plastic accessories, as well as geo-systems, such as geo-textiles and geo-drains. The Company serves construction and civil infrastructure, water supply and basic sanitation, power generation, transportation, communication, health care, and other industries. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. “

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

MXCHY stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. Orbia Advance has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orbia Advance (MXCHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.