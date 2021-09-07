OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Increased to C$3.83 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OGI. ATB Capital boosted their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of OrganiGram to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Atb Cap Markets restated a sector perform rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.11.

TSE:OGI opened at C$3.32 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The stock has a market cap of C$991.96 million and a P/E ratio of -5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 13.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.61.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.1109792 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

