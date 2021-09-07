Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 370,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $107.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.