Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 2,890 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John L. Brottem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $153,405.00.

Shares of OM stock traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,173. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -8.93.

OM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 314.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in Outset Medical by 479.8% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 185.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 154.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Outset Medical by 202.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 837,654 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.