Oxen Price Hits $0.70 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $38.67 million and $184,728.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,067.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,685.54 or 0.07361153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $717.10 or 0.01432276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.68 or 0.00394820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00129678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.97 or 0.00561187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.07 or 0.00563378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.15 or 0.00345840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,247,062 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

